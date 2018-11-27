Malawi: Mzimba North Registers 27 Child Abduction Cases in Six Months

Mzuzu — Mzimba North District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) has disclosed that 27 children were abducted in the first half of the year 2018 from January-June, with 833 more exposed to various abuses, despite numerous child protection interventions.

In an interview, Social Welfare Officer for Mzimba North and Mzuzu City, Edward Chisanga said a lot of children are still facing various ill treatments in their communities.

"For example, we have recorded about 27 child abduction cases in which either under aged children were forced to enter into early marriages or some elder men forcibly held them.

"We recorded 833 general cases of child abuse ranging from various degrees. As a child friendly office, this is very worrisome as it shows our children are being subjected to torture," he said.

Chisanga said his office would continue working hard in implementing various strategies that are aimed at curbing abuses faced by children.

"For example, we have child protection committees at grassroots to monitor and thwart any abuses forwarded to children," he explained.

Plan International Malawi Child Protection Officer, Silence Banda said the number of child abuses recorded in Mzimba North for the said period, was very disturbing considering the possibility that a lot others are being abused in silence.

"These are cases that were only reported either at police or social welfare office, and then we have other cases that go unreported. As a child focused organization, we are heavily devastated with this trend," he observed.