Malawi: Police Arrests Four Tanzanians for Robbery

Blantyre — Limbe Police CID Officers on Wednesday arrested four Tanzanian nationals on suspicion that they are connected to series of robbery cases in Limbe Policing area.

Limbe Police Deputy Publicist, Widson Nhlane told Mana in Blantyre that they received a report that the four suspected robbers, Stephano Idd Mnungu 46, Titho Jackson Kasagula 39, Abuu Ahmed Huruvi 34 and Steward Mwakachinga 34 invaded a house in Mpingwe.

"On November 9, 2018 Police received a report from one of the Mpingwe residents, Sumeya Satar about unknown criminals who invaded her house and stole assorted items including five smartphones.

"The four on this material night, used a tinted Toyota Spacio, silver in colour, which the complainant managed to identify," he explained.

Nhlane said after a successful man-hunt, a team of CID officers from Limbe arrested the robbers at Kameza area in Blantyre.

"They have been found with several items suspected to have been stolen from different places across the nation.

"Among the recovered items are five smart phones, stolen in Mpingwe Township which have been positively identified by the owner," he said.

The Police Publicist added that preliminary findings show that the four committed similar offences in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho and Tanzania

"Investigations are going on to make more arrests and recover the remaining items and they will appear in court after finalising paperwork to answer charges of Robbery with violence and Burglary," he said.

Meanwhile, Police is pleading with members of the community to continue giving tip-offs on suspicious people found in our respective localities.