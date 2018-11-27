Malawi: SME Chamber Welcomes Establishment of Development Bank

Nkhatabay — Chamber for Small and Medium Businesses Association (CSMBA) has applauded government for establishing Development Bank, saying economic transformation can better be achieved by long term investments.

In an interview, Executive Secretary for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Chamber, James Chiutsi said SMEs fail to implement long term business plans, due to lack of proper financing by commercial banks.

"Most commercial banks demand that repayment starts just next month after borrowing, and that the whole loan be paid back in short term.

"This has forced SMEs to use the same loan money to start repayments, which adversely affects the borrower in the long term.

"We hope the Development bank will fund long term projects and give adequate grace period before loan repayment starts," he said.

During a stopover at Chintheche Trading Centre on Sunday, State President Prof. Peter Mutharika said government would open Development Bank in a week time.

He said the bank would ease burden youths and SMEs were facing in accessing loans from commercial banks.

"In a week time I will be launching development bank so that business people especially Small and Medium Enterprises can access loans," Mutharika promised.

With over 100 individual members, SME Chamber has 10 registered association members.