Malawi: Lions Club Enganges Mitundu Fight Against Diabetes

Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) has recently engaged Mitundu community with diabetes awareness and screening campaign, in a quest to fight against diabetes disease.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) LCCC President, Washington Kaimvi said the club identified Mitundu community after noticing that in the area people cannot afford to go for screening in private hospitals.

"As Lions club we organized to visit Mitundu community in order to screen and sensitize community members on diabetes disease after we observed that people in rural areas like Mitundu cannot manage to access diabetes services at private hospitals," said Kaimvi.

Kaimvi cited that, diabetes is among the diseases which is costing lives of many peoplein the country, hence he said that the disease is manageable.

Medical officer who is in charge for Mitundu health centre, Vumi Tembo commended LCCC for visiting Mitundu community with its services saying that people in the area were not aware about the dangers and the treatment of diabetes.

Tembo said that LCCC exercise is positive development towards Mitundu community saying that community members are now aware on how they can care themselves against diabetes disease.

"Mitundu community members will now be able to seek the treatment once they have noted the signs of diabetes, since they have been equipped with diabetes information and its signs," said Tembo.

Apart from the diabetes screening and awareness exercise, Lions Club of Capital City also provides eye treatment in partnership with Canadian vision care and good vision glasses.