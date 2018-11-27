Malawi: Lilongwe City to Have a State of the Art International Bus Terminal

Lilongwe — China Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited proprietors of the US$100 million (about K73billion) magnificent Grand Business Park Project under construction in Lilongwe have disclosed plans to construct a state of the art International bus terminal in Lilongwe City.

General Manager for the firm Gaoqiang Wu disclosed this Wednesay in Lilongwe to Malawi News Agency (MANA) at the company's headquarters in Lilongwe where he shared progress regarding the ongoing construction of the Grand Business Park Project.

This comes against the background that Lilongwe does not have a bus terminal of international standards which can be at par with other African countries.

"As long as government can offer us a vast land to widen our scope then our next project will be the construction of a state of the art international bus terminal that will be built in the city of Lilongwe as soon as the Grand Business Park project is completed," Wu said.

He said given a conducive business environment, his company will always be at the fore front in complementing government's efforts in bridging the unemployment gap that exists in the country.

Wu gave an example of the current grand business park project underway in Lilongwe which has already created jobs for more than 200 Malawians.

According to the Manager, the grand business park project is expected to directly create 6,000 jobs and 9,000 indirect jobs for the country's citizenry and about 15,000 jobs in the next five years when the business stabilizes.

Commenting on the construction of an international bus terminal, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Mayor Desmond Bikoko welcomed the development saying that it is high time the capital city should have such a structure for the benefit of the country.

"The news is exciting because apart from job creation, the construction of an international bus terminal will also increase revenue collection by government and again change the face of the capital city in regards to structural development," he said.

Bikoko has assured China Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited on the Council's commitment to support all their plans through comprehensive discussions for their projects to be successful.

Asked to elaborate more on the progress of the construction of the Grand Business Park, Wu said the company has registered a remarkable progress.

"I am pleased to inform the nation that the first phase which comprises a shopping complex, a modern office building (for the company officials) and Villas is almost done while the second phase comprising a shopping Mall and Auto mobile shops will commence soon," he said.

The final phase will consist of a five star Hotel called the Grand Hotel, and an office building with nine floors which will be offered to the public for renting services.

Wu has assured the people in the country that Grand Business Park would be one of the biggest business parks in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region.

He said the park would have a full coverage of Wi-fi, 24-hours security monitoring systems and would be powered by solar energy to avoid unnecessary power interruptions.

The General Manager expressed concern on the increased number of stolen construction materials at the site saying the trend deters them from registering progress.

He said despite the availability of security personnel his company deployed the firm has lost millions of kwachas in just seven days due to theft of materials citing water pumps and many other items.

Meanwhile officials from China Shanxi Province are expected to come to Malawi between December 2018 and February 2019 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LLC in order to strengthen their relationship with Malawi and discuss the possibility of investing in the country.

The Grand Business Park project is being implemented by a Chinese company Shajian Corporation Limited.