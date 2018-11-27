Namibia: Emed Rescue24 Launches Mobile App for Fast Access to Medical Assistance

Emed Rescue24 recently launched its new Emed Rescue24 mobile application to provide the public with fast access to medical assistance in the event of an emergency.

Prosperity Group CEO, Bertus Struwig said that the app had been in the making for more than two years and after a lot of research and testing is now ready for the local market.

"We are extremely proud of this great innovation and are happy to share it with all. Even if you only have a one-bar connectivity, our Call Centre will get your panic and assist you with the services you require, be it for a road accident, heart attack or a stroke," he added.

Bertus encouraged more private companies to find way and means for PPP's, in order to work together with the government in a variety of areas for the benefit of the country as a whole.

"We hope that this App will be extended even further to include, for example, the Police service and our important tourism sector in the future," he said

Managing Director of Emed Rescue24, Eddie Bezuidenhout said that in the event of a medical emergency, fast and professional medical services were often the determining factor in saving lives and the App made quick and easy response possible. Regarding Emed Rescue 24 Eddie shared some highlights of the past 15 years

"We started off with a general 24hour Call Centre, one road ambulance and one air ambulance in Windhoek. Over the years we have developed and upgraded the call centre Systems to identify members quicker; included a Medical Trauma Surgeon to the team for emergency guidance and assistance; positioned road Ambulances across Namibia at the most strategic and high-risk places for quicker response times; started Fist Aid training to enable people to help one another whiles we are on the way to their rescue and introduced the EMed Medical Bracelet which can identify you and talk for you," said Bezuidenhout.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Juliet Kavetuna congratulated Emed Rescue 24 and the Prosperity Group on the launch of this mobile panic app.

She assured invited guests, that her ministry and government were committed and would do everything in their power to ensure that the app is a success and that as many people as possible will be able to make use of it.

Caption: Eddie Bezuidenhout, MD Emed Rescue24, mascot Cataflam, Hon. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Kavetuna, Bertus Struwig, CEO of the Prosperity Group.