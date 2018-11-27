Malawi: Aspiring UTM MP for Chitipa East Kalinga Accused of Swindling Businessman

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Chitipa East, Flangson Kalinga of UTM party is being accused of trying to dodge paying back a debt of R38 000 (about MK2.05 million), which he took from South African businessman, Michael Moyo.

The debt has now attracted 40% interest from September till to date and now stands at R128 968 (about MK7 million) after all good efforts from Moyo to recover his money is failing prompting him to issue a letter of frustration addressed 'To whom it may concern' which Nyasa Times is in possession with.

However, efforts to have Kalinga's side of the story were futile as the aspiring MP kept dodging this reporter, claiming he was busy with his campaign and promised to come make contact which he never did despite constant reminders.

The letter by Moyo says he flew into Malawi from South Africa on August 16 and was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport by Kalinga himself whom he had been connected to by his Malawian employee Samson Sinda to link him up with a traditional herbalist who had a product that he was in search of.

He claims they travelled to Chitipa where they met the herbalist at his homestead who charged R25 000 (MK1.35 million) for the product but since he did not have that amount readily available he contacted his sources in South Africa who managed to raise R20 000 (MK1.08 million) sent to his account and they agreed that he should wire it electronically to Kalinga's bank account for him to pass on to the herbalist.

Moyo said he then travelled back to South Africa to raise the difference of R5 000 (MK270,000) and travel money to come back to Malawi to collect the product but the difference raised was immediately sent through to Kalinga via Mukuru money tranfster facility on the 1st September 2018.

He claims that Kalinga informed him that he was driving to Chitipa to deliver the difference to the herbalist but on his way back, Kalinga is reported to have contacted Moyo indicating he had been involved in an accident that had killed a bystander.

"He sent me pictures of his vehicle and said he had been taken to Karonga Police Station. He informed me that as a shadow MP due to stand for election in 2019, spending a night in the police cells would make him automatically disqualified to stand as a candidate.

"He had his out of court bail hearing and a fine was imposed. He raised most of the money but was short of R6,500 (MK351,000). He knew my financial status and requested me to loan that money from anyone within two days he would pay it back.

"I sent him the money via Mukuru on the 3rd September and once released Mr. Kalinga travelled home only to find his tobacco sale date had been pushed forward. He needed to attend to his tobacco auction and again he sent a request for financial assistance to see the auction through."

He continued to say that Kalinga promised to pay the back the money as soon as the auction was completed.

"I linked him up with someone who had the money and they agreed on the terms and dates for payment and on the 10th [of September] he received the R6 500 for the auction."

Moyo said the money he sent to bail out Kalinga and for the tobacco auction process to go through was sourced from loan sharks whom he had guaranteed and was supposed to be paid with interest.

"Following up with the herbalist when I needed to go and collect the product, the herbalist indicated that he did not receive the R25 000 as originally promised. The money had not been deposited; meaning Mr. Kalinga kept the R25 000 plus the two loans of R13 000.

"These values at 40% interest monthly [and is currently] at R128 968. He has been promising to pay but all in vain," Moyo said.

Moyo furnished this reporter with WhatsApp conversations he had with a police officer identified only as Jonathan whom he had complained to for assistance to recover the money from Kalinga.

The conversations started from September and one on October 30, the police officer assured Moyo that arrangements made for Kalinga to settle the debt failed and as he was not responding to his request to report to the police.

When Moyo enquired of the progress the next day, the police officer told him that he needed to record statement from him as a complainant and thereafter put Kalinga in custody after opening a case against him.

However, the police officer was in a dilemma as he had to consult first because it concerns two countries, saying: "Let me find out if it is possible for you to send a written complaint against him.

The conversations on the updates continued up until November 10 when the police officer assured Moyo that Kalinga had promised report to the police within the week and thereafter, the police officer did not respond to Moyo's queries.

"He confirmed that you made contact with him and explained the situation to which he acknowledged knowing everything regarding the issue. He wanted to find out if we can talk without going the legal route to which I responded that attempts to resolve this amicably without your intervention failed before and I cannot put myself to any stress any longer," Moyo updated the police officer, who never responded as according to the conversation thread this reporter has.

In an interview, Moyo claims in his investigations, he has learnt that Kalinga lied about the fatal car accident and also about the tobacco auction in order to swindle the South African.

When contacted on Thursday through a WhatsApp message after his mobile was out of reach, Kalinga responded the following morning and briefly promised to come back in the afternoon since he was in a meeting but he never did until reminded.

Again he promised to call back in the evening but never did till Saturday morning only to promise to call again in the afternoon and when he did, after a reminder, he said he would call in the evening.

After another reminder through a message, Kalinga promised to respond on Sunday but he never did. The questionnaire that was sent to him asked him to confirm if he indeed he did not pass on the money from Moyo to the herbalist as promised.

And also he was to confirm the allegations that he lied about the fatal accident and also about the tobacco auction. He was also meant to confirm that he failed to report to the police after been requested to do so.