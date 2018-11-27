Sudan: Bakri Informed On Kordofan's Renaissance Nafeer

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on action plan of the High Ministerial Committee on following up and supporting Nafeer(collective work) for renaissance of North Kordofan State.

Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun, said in a press statement after meeting the First Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace Tuesday that the meeting sought ways for completing projects in areas of water, health , education and infrastructures as well as plans on finding incentives for economic growth in the State through increase of production and productivity.

Haroun added that the meeting discussed support provided to nafeer at the federal and state levels in addition to the international aid which has become an effective new factor in the action plan.

He said the directives of the First Vice-President constitute a safe roadmap on reaching the planned goals during the coming stage.