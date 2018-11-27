27 November 2018

Africa: Mukura Out to Get First Win Over Free State Stars

After qualifying for Total CAF Confederation Cup, Mukura Victory Sports, head coach Christian Francis Haringingo has vowed his side will return home with a win in their first-leg encounter against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Mukura defeated Rayon Sports on final of Peace Cup in august to qualified for the second biggest club tourney in Africa and Haringingo thinks the Free State Stars are not invincible and has challenged his side to cause an upset this afternoon.

"It will be tough but the objective is to try and get three points against Free State Stars. We will go into the game looking for nothing less than a win. I believe we can achieve our target and return home with better results which will help us in return leg," Haringingo said.

Huye-based side have been pitted against Free State Stars in the preliminary round of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

"Looking to the team, players are in good shape individually and collectively, the target is to get positive results in the away first-leg match before we host Free State in the return-leg. It is big challenge for us but we are ready to do our work," Haringingo told Cafonline.

Haringingo added that no injuries as all players are on good sharp to finish their mission. Mukura left the country on Sunday ahead of their first leg game.

After today's game, Mukura will return in the country the next day and immediately embark on preparations for the decisive return-leg clash - scheduled for December 5.

