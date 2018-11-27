Ghana: ATU Holds Inter-Halls Sports Festival

The second edition of the Accra Technical University's inter-hall sports festival ended at the school's campus on Saturday.

The three-day competition which began on Thursday would be crowned with a colourful closing ceremony tomorrow where distinguished halls would be presented with their trophies and awards.

Four halls (distinguished by their numberings of 1,2,3,4) competed in games including taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, chess, scrabble, volleyball (men and women), basketball (men and women) and handball (men and women).

Hall One currently is winner of the basketball games for both men and women after putting up a sterling performance on Saturday.

Hall 3 won the triple jump for men, followed by Halls 1 and 4 for the second and third positions.

For the long jump men, Hall 3 came up tops, with Hall 2 and 1 settling for the second and third positions respectively.

With the women's long jump event, Hall 1 came first, followed by Hall 2 for the second position while Hall 3 was third.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Edmund Ameko said the games served as a precursor to the Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association's (GHATUSA) games scheduled for February 2019.

He said, they were committed to lifting the name of the University through sports by hosting the GHATUSA games and making a great impact.

He urged all athletes to be disciplined and give out their best to ensure a very smooth and fair competition.