Africa: Zedekiah Otieno Ready to Step in At Gor Ahead of CAF Cl Start

Assistant Coach Zedekiah Otieno will step into the huge coaching boots on Wednesday when Kenyan champions Gor Mahia begin their CAF Champions League campaign at home against Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets.

Otieno, a former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars astute defender has been appointed to the role after the resignation of coach Dylan Kerr last week. With the team yet to name the Briton's successor, Otieno will be tasked with taking charge for both home and away games against Nyasa.

"It is a big task but I am ready. I have been in this job before and there is nothing new. The team has good structures and even if the coach leaves, there will always be continuity. Kerr left a very good plan for the new season and we will continue with that," the coach said.

Otieno who has coached the team before and also had other coaching duties with Posta Rangers and Sony Sugar noted they have prepared well for the game and will only be hoping for a positive start at home.

"We have trained so well over the last two weeks and everyone looks ready and excited for the challenge. We know Nyasa is a big team in Malawi and we expect a tough match. We need to ensure we keep a winning clean sheet to make things easy for us in the second leg," the tactician further stated.

Skipper Harun Shakava believes the team has learnt big lessons from their campaign in the Confederations Cup last season where they reached the group stages for the first time ever.

Gor dropped to the Confederations Cup after losing in the final round of qualification for the Champions League group stages to eventual champions Esperance of Tunisia. This season, Gor want to play in the group stages of the Champions League.

"Always, you want to improve and get a new challenge. For us, we want to have the same success we had in the Confederations Cup. It is not easy but we will take a game at a time and give our best as players," the defender opined.

Meanwhile, Gor unveiled eight new players ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions have brought back midfielder Kenneth Muguna who left the club at the beginning of the year for Albania, while they have signed Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze from Tanzanian side Singida United.

Batambuze is a direct replacement for fellow Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi who left the 17-time Kenyan champions for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs while Muguna's return is a timely boost for the club with the imminent departure of creative midfielder Francis Kahata to Algerian club CS Constantine.

Also joining the club is Ugandan forward Erisa Ssekisambu from Ugandan champions Vipers SC.

The club has also brought on board defender Pascal Ogweno from Kariobangi Sharks and striker Nicholas Kipkurui from Zoo Kericho while youngsters Castor Ogendo, Geoffrey Ochieng and Eric Ombija have also joined the Kenyan giants.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier believes they have put together a strong squad and the best thing they have done is hold on to their entire squad.

"These are quality players who add a lot of impact into the team. We have enough depth and despite the fact that we anticipate a tough season, we will be okay," the chairman noted.