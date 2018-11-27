Africa: All Eyes On APR

They may be running away with the local league titles this season but APR are set to face their biggest challenge today when they play Club Africain in the first leg of the preliminary round in the Total CAF champion's league which will be staged at Kigali Stadium.

The military side drew with the Tunisian side early last month and they will be looking for only a win at home soil before finishing job in Tunisia that can see them through to the next round.

APR so far has a 100% record in the league of winning 18 league title, and are favorites to win a 19th league title in just 24 years.

APR's best campaign in the Champions League was in the 2004 season when they reached the third round under the stewardship of late Jean Marie Ntagwabira.

Since then, the country's most successful club has faltered in the continent's elite competition though the club's coach Jimmy Mulisa is confident the team can negotiate its home game to Tunisian biggest club in their own chance of second leg in Tunis due December 5 at Stade Olympique de Radès.

"So we are confident we can do that," Mulisa told Cafonline on Tuesday, insisting that they have players to lead the club to the group stages, where no Rwandan club has ever reached while Rayon Sports reached in group stages of Total CAF Confederation Cup last season.

The home side APR will be hoping to a good start as they seeking to reach the group stage of this competition for the first time.

APR lost 6-2 to Club Africain in the preliminary round of the same competition in 2011, the two sides having played out a 2-all draw in Kigali before APR suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat in return-leg in Tunisia.

APR have enjoyed a good start to the new domestic season, winning each of their opening five league games and will be looking to replicate that form in Total Champions League.