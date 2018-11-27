27 November 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Prince Harry Arrives in Zambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

Prince Harry has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit.

The Duke of Sussex has embarked upon a two-day trip to Zambia, where he will visit the capital city of Lusaka and its Burma Barracks.

Prince Harry will pay tribute by attending “an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.

The Duke’s visit ran into some controversy after the British media reported that his wife Meghan would not be travelling with him due to risks associated with the Zika virus.

The Zambian Mission has demanded a retraction from The Sun and Mail online who ran the story.

Prince Harry is expected to pay a courtesy on President Edgar Lungu.

Zambia

Prince Harry to Facilitate Elephant Move From Botswana

Prince Harry has pledged to facilitate the movement of between 500-1000 Elephants from Botswana into the Kafue National… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.