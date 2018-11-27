Chad: Climate Change Focus - Lake Chad Trees Keep Deadly Drought At Bay

Desertification threatens the village of Tantaverom. Mbo Malloumu has taken the initiative to plant acacia seedlings to rehabilitate the land. In the past 50 years, Lake Chad basin shrank from 25,000 square kilometers to 2,000square kilometers.

Climate Change

Tens of thousands of drought-resistant trees are being planted with the support of the UN in the Lake Chad region to restore vegetation cover around the lake, help farmers adapt to climate change, and support women's economic initiatives.

Lake Chad - which originally reached from Chad into Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger - has lost 90 per cent of its surface area due largely to unsustainable water management and climate change.

The UN Development Programme project (UNDP) is helping hold back the advance of the Sahara desert and provide the conditions for local people to farm sustainably, boost the availability of food and carry out income-generating activities.

Read more here about how the UN is working to reverse the decline of Lake Chad. And, the main UN web page for all climate change coverage, can be found here.