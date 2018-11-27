Kenya: Prosecutor Says Maribe Will Access Her House on Tuesday

Nairobi — TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, who is facing a murder charge, has been allowed access to her house, which was sealed off by detectives since late September when she was arrested.

But State Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki has told the court that Maribe will not get her motor vehicle and mobile phones back immediately, because they are still considered vital exhibits in the murder of Monica Kimani.

Maribe had complained through lawyer Katwa Kigen, that she had to 'beg for clothes and accommodation' and 'borrow' a mobile phone since hers was taken away.

While Maribe is out on bond, the court declined to release her fiancé Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie, who was deemed a flight risk, with the possibility of tampering with evidence or witnesses.