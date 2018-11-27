27 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Prosecutor Says Maribe Will Access Her House on Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, who is facing a murder charge, has been allowed access to her house, which was sealed off by detectives since late September when she was arrested.

But State Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki has told the court that Maribe will not get her motor vehicle and mobile phones back immediately, because they are still considered vital exhibits in the murder of Monica Kimani.

Maribe had complained through lawyer Katwa Kigen, that she had to 'beg for clothes and accommodation' and 'borrow' a mobile phone since hers was taken away.

While Maribe is out on bond, the court declined to release her fiancé Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie, who was deemed a flight risk, with the possibility of tampering with evidence or witnesses.

Kenya

Nyong'o Calls for Absolute Ban of Plastic to Safeguard Ocean Resources

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has proposed the extension of the ban on single-use plastic to plastic bottles to… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.