Tanzania: JPM Inaugurates Modern Library in Dar, Hails China

PRESIDENT John PombeMagufuli (JPM) has launched a new grand library at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The library worth 41 mUS dollar, equivalent to over 98/bn- has been fully funded by the Chinese government.

According to the university's Vice Chancellor, ProfWilliumAnangisye, the facility covers a space of 20,000 square meters with a Conference Hall that can accommodate at least 600 people.

Expounding, he said the library can accommodate 2,100 students at once and stores about 800,000 books.

"The state-of-the-art library is the biggest in East and Southern Africa," further said the Vice Chancellor.

Speaking during the launch, President Magufulihinted that the library was the fulfillment of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's dream, considering that by then it had only 14 students in enrolled when it was inaugurated.

However, the expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government as well as its people for the gesture, hailing them as good and true friends of Tanzania who offer assistance without any strings attachments.