Nigeria: Team Nigeria Departs for Kenya

The Nigeria national scrabble team will depart today for the Africa Scrabble Championship taking place in Nairobi, Kenya. It will commence tomorrow November 27, and end on December 2.

According to the Technical Director of Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Umar Faruq Baba-Inna, a team of 15 players made up of 14 male and one female will jet out alongside four officials.

He noted that the players would compete in all categories of scrabble at the Africa championship.

Baba-Inna said that all arrangements had been put in place by the Nigeria Scrabble federation for Team Nigeria success at the championship.

The NSF Technical Director also added that the board had begun preparations for the 19th National Sports Festival slated for December 6 -16 in Abuja.

He also revealed that the Nigeria Scrabble Federation would be using the ratings of the South-east national tournament, held in Owerri, Imo State, in July as cut off points for the festival.

According to him, the ratings for the Masters category would be 1,500 and above, while the Intermediate category will be 1,200 to I,499, and the Open category 1,199 to 000.

He said: "The states have been asked to use this standard to select twelve players that would compete at the National Sports Festival.

A total of 40 games will be played over seven days at the sports festival," he said.