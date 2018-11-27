Tanzania: Locals Set for SGR Training

Dar es Salaam — The government has launched the second batch of training to 144 local engineers who will operate the Standard Gauge Railway project.

"This is a continuation of a series of training to our local experts, already 102 have undergone the short training," the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Isack Kamwelwe said on Monday, November 26 during the official launch of the training.

According to him, the third batch would start any time before end of this year and 167 will be trained. There will be ten such batches in total.

"Experts from Turkey have arrived in the country to conduct the training to the local experts. The local experts will then be dispatched to South Korea, India, China, South Africa and Turkey," he said.

He said the aim of conducting training to local experts in the country is to cut costs.

Tanzania Railways Corporation Director General Masanja Kadogosa mentioned some of the courses to as telecom systems, planning management, testing management, control system rolling stock and systems engineering.