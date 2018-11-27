Tanzania: Man Jailed 3 Years for 300,000/ - Bribe

THE Nkasi District Magistrates' Court in Rukwa Region has sentenced Kipande Ward Veterinary Officer Daud Mwakalipula to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of soliciting and receiving a 300,000/- bribe.

Reading the verdict, Resident Magistrate Ramadhan Rugemalira said before the court that the convict was found guilty as per section 15(1)(a) and (2) of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau Act.

The ruling was read before the PCCB prosecutors Ms Saida Salumu and Mr Simon Mapunda. "This court has been satisfied beyond reasonable doubts on the matter.

The evidence and testimonies adduced by witnesses summoned by the prosecution have sufficiently proved that the accused received the bribe," he said.

He added: "I hereby sentence the accused to pay a fine of 700,000/- or serve three years in jail for the first count and pay a fine of 800,000/- or serve three years in the second count," he said.

Earlier, the PCCB prosecutor charged before the court that the accused committed the offence on November 19, 2017 and was arraigned for the first time on February1, this year.

It was alleged further before the court that on that material day the accused solicited and received a bribe of 300,000/- from Kahana John so that the former could release the latter's herd of cow, which were seized after entering at Nkundi Village in Kipande Ward illegally.

The accused failed to pay the fine and was sent to jail to serve his sentence.

Speaking after ruling, Rukwa Regional PCCB Commander Hamza Mwenda told 'Daily News' that civil servants should always abide by the law and regulations that governed their daily duties.