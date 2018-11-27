Tanzania: JPM, Catholics Pay Last Respects to Chengula

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday joined bishops, priests, nuns and other faithful in Dar es Salaam to pay last respects to Mbeya Catholic Bishop Evarist Chengula. Bishop Chengula (77) died on Wednesday morning at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), where he was admitted.

The Head of State paid his last respects to the bishop after requiem mass led by Coadjutor Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Yuda Thadeus Ruwa'ichi. Former President Benjamin Mkapa and his wife Anna were among the dignitaries, who attended the mass.

President Magufuli expressed his condolences to the bishops, priests, nuns and the Catholic Church in general following the death of Bishop Chengula.

He said Bishop Chengula was committed to spreading the Word of God and served diligently. He added that Bishop Chengula stood by the truth by opposing homosexual acts and same sex marriages.

Speaking on behalf of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Bishop Flavia Kasalla said TEC was grateful to President John Magufuli for cooperation during and after the death of Bishop Chengula.

He extended the TEC gratitude to doctors, nurses and all health workers for untiring efforts to save the bishop's life. Bishop Chengula's body was transported to Mbeya Region for burial.