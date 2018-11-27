Tanzania: Social Security Fund Loans Issue Clarified

THE Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) yesterday affirmed that currently, the government does not secure any loans from the pension schemes for financing its projects.

The SSRA gave a statement to that effect yesterday in Dar es Salaam after claims that the pension funds were financially unable to serve their members, particularly retirees, because they relocated their monies to finance the government's projects.

The authority's Director General, Dr Irene Isaka (pictured), told a press conference yesterday that the government stopped to take loans from the pension funds since 2013 after it reached its highest loan ceiling for taking from the latter.

"No money goes to the government in loans for now unless the government stands as guarantor for its institutions wanting to secure loans from the pension funds to implement their projects," she elaborated.

In the same vein, Dr Isaka stated that the pension funds are financially stable. She said data indicates that by June this year, the social security sector had assets worth 12.82 trn/- and total investment of 11.9 trn/-.

"I am therefore confidently stating that our sector is still strong," she said. In serving the members, she said, the newly formed Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) has already paid 397bn/- to a total of 49 00 retirees.

The PSSSF was established after the enactment of the Public Service Social Security Fund Act, 2018 , which became operational from last August.

"I would like to assure the stakeholders that their decision to participate in crafting this law was right, they don't need to be worried," she said, as now some members of the public are condemning MPs, the government and other stakeholders for introducing the law.

Critics say that the new law has come up with new pension calculations that reduce the amount of the pensions to the members. But Dr Isaka mentioned that current pensions are calculated under the formula which has been applied since 2014.

"The retirees who were initially under the NSSF and PPF were paid their pensions using the same formula even before the new law," she stressed.

"What actually changed is the amount of lump sum to this small group of members which consists of only 20 per cent of all members of the social security schemes in the country... so now the law has made them receive same percentage of their lump sum, which is 25 per cent, as their fellow do," she explained.

Speaking over dependants of the deceased retirees, SSRA's Legal Affairs Director Onorius Njole said under the new law, the dependants are paid for 36 months after the death of the member.

He explained that the social security schemes could somehow relate to how insurance works, that when a member dies the family cannot claim funds contributed to the scheme.

"Members actually contribute to a pool, so that if they die their contributions support their fellow members who would be receiving pensions for many years after retiring until death regardless of the amount of their total contributions," she said.