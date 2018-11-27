Nigeria: EFCC Rejects Ganduje's N10 Million Donation

Kano and Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday rejected the N10 million donation by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for hosting of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

Ganduje had reportedly donated the money to EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other anti-graft agencies for the event.

The governor's director of media and publicity, Aminu Yasser, stated that Ganduje made the donation in Abuja when he received members of the marathon's organising committee.

The governor, who allegedly received $5 million bribe recently, explained that his administration placed high premium on the fight against corruption.

Ganduje revealed that investment in the state's anti-corruption agency led to prosecution and removal of prominent individuals, including former commissioner, permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The leader of the anti-corruption marathon race delegation, Jacob Onu, told the governor the event was organised by the anti-graft agencies to create awareness and bring together all segments of the Nigerian population in support of federal government's war against corruption.

EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, made this known to The Guardian yesterday in Abuja.

Also, ICPC denied receiving donations in cash from any state governor.

The spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed in a telephone conversation with The Guardian that the commission had received land donations from state governments for the construction of offices, and a vehicle to assist its operations.

Her words: "From my knowledge, the commission has received land and a vehicle from state governments not state governors, but I have never heard of the commission receiving cash from any state governor."