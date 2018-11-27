Uganda: Fishermen Demand Cheaper Life Jackets

Kampala — A section of fishermen has appealed to government to subsidise the cost of life jackets or freely give them out in a bid to make water transport safe.

Mr Dirisa Walusimbi, the chairman Ggaba fish protect unit, said many boats continue to ferry passengers without life jackets mainly because some boat owners cannot afford life jackets.

"We request government to make life jackets cheap such that we keep our passengers safe. It becomes very expensive for an ordinary fisherman who has a boat that carries 20 passengers to avail life jackets to all the passengers," Mr Walusimbi said yesterday at Ggaba Landing Site near Kampala.

Mr Walusimbi said each life jacket costs a minimum of Shs80,000.

Another fisherman, Mr Hussein Tamale, the vice chairperson of Bule Bule Landing Site in Mukono District, said government has been helping different groups, "so it should be our turn to get such support" as fishermen.

"Life jackets are expensive for our standards. By the time you save money to buy all those jackets, the first batch you bought are already old," Mr Tamale said.

The fishermen's request comes in the awake of a disaster on Saturday evening on Lake Victoria when MV Templar boat, said to have been carrying more than 100 passengers on a leisure cruise, capsized at Mutima Beach on Lake Victoria in Mukono District killing 32 people.

Poor mechanical condition, lack of life jackets and overloading, were blamed for the cause of the accident and subsequent deaths.

Ms Susan Kataike, the Ministry of Works spokesperson, when contacted, however, said: "Fishermen should not run away from the responsibility of keeping passengers safe on water bodies."

Government reaction

"It is a requirement to have life jackets. If you are transporting people, you are doing business. So they should not run away from their responsibility and shift it to government," Ms Kataike said by telephone.

Mr David Sekayima, an official from Mutima Beach, said government should sensitise the public about the need to wear life jackets while on the water.

He also suggested there should be regular inspection of all boats to uncertain their mechanical conditions.

"We also want government to force everyone who is using the water to have a life jacket. There are people who refuse to use life jackets even when we have them. It is partly why people perished in the Saturday accident," Mr Sekayima said.

