Uganda: Bagyenda in the U.S, MPs Continue Grilling BoU Officials

The chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) has issued fresh summons against former Director of Supervision for Commercial banks at Bank of Uganda, Ms Justine Bagyenda.

Mr Abdu Katuntu on Tuesday extended summons against Ms Bagyenda to appear before the committee on Thursday, November 29, failure of which will lead to her arrest.

This was after Ms Bagyenda again failed to appear to answer queries in regard to the closure of seven commercial banks.

"A warrant of arrest is automatically issued if Ms Bagyenda does not appear on Thursday because as we talk, she could be in Nairobi and not in the U.S. However, I would like police to ascertain where Ms Bagyenda is. I need that report by closure of business today. As of now, let us give her the benefit of doubt until that day (November 29)," said Mr Katuntu.

Ms Bagyenda in a letter to Mr Katuntu, a copy of which was seen by Daily Monitor, said she wouldn't be able to appear before the committee because she's still out of the county on a personal business trip until December 13.