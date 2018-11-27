South Africa: Manhunt for Gunman After Limpopo Ward Councillor Shot Dead

ANC ward councillor Thabang Maupa has been shot dead in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, told News24 that Maupa was killed on Monday night outside his restaurant in Tubatse, near Burgersfort.

"The deceased, aged 42, allegedly arrived at this place to assist his wife to close up... and was accosted by an unknown vehicle and the suspect suddenly started firing shots," Ngoepe said.

His wife survived the shooting.

Ngoepe added that the motive for the killing was unknown and he confirmed that cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

"The police are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for any valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspect(s) responsible these crimes," said Ngoepe.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Source: News24