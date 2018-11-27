East Africa: EAC in Frontline On Immunisation

Photo: Ryan Youngblood

EFFORTS by the East African Community (EAC), with support of the Federal Republic of Germany that has doled out $34m, has made the bloc's immunisation programmes strongest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The six-member country community has been striving to ensure that its people do not contract preventive diseases and the new commitment brings Germany's contribution to EAC's regional immunization programmes to approximately $17m since 2012.

German Development Cooperation has to date financed the EAC through over 60 million doses of life-saving vaccines for the region.

The average immunisation coverage in the region has substantially increased, making the EAC's immunisation programmes the strongest in Sub- Sahara Africa.

The EAC Secretary General, Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko, and the Deputy Ambassador of Germany to the EAC, Mr Jörg Herrera, jointly signed the agreement in Dar es Salaam towards the end of last week.

With the additional grant, Germany will be financing the procurement of vaccines for children in the EAC against various diseases, including measles, rotavirus, pneumococcus, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and yellow fever.

The programme will be financed through KfW, the German Development Bank and implemented in collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The cooperation aims at reducing child mortality in the region and mainly targets newborns."Germany is a committed partner to the East African regional integration process.

We are proud that our cooperation with the EAC and the Gavi Alliance is contributing greatly to improve child health in the region," said Ambassador Herrera, who further said that the vaccinations were a highly useful and cost effective means of fighting child mortality, particular focus being on children from poor families as they often lack sufficient access to quality health care.

Mr Herrera commended the EAC for its comprehensive approach to address priority health issues in the EAC region such as the control and prevention of infectious diseases, and pandemics and mother and child health.

EAC and Germany celebrated their 20th anniversary of development cooperation last month after holding successful government negotiations at the EAC Headquarters.

Health is one of the two focal areas of the two sides, the other being Regional Economic and Social Integration. Germany Development Cooperation, through the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, has to date contributed to regional integration in East Africa through a variety of programmes and projects in the areas.

With the new commitments signed, Germany's funding for Technical and Financial Cooperation with the EAC amounts to over 350 million dollars.

On individual local expertise, there has been an initiative by the East Africa Centre for Vaccines and Immunisation (ECAVI) made up of health professionals and organisations with the main aim of increasing awareness; research and training and supporting health systems towards improved coverage and uptake of vaccines in East Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia.