Tanzania: Unctad Calls for Regulated E-Commerce Issues

UNITED Nations for Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged governments to introduce regulatory framework to deal with e-commerce issues to promote fair competition in the business and protect consumers' health while collecting national incomes.

UNCTAD Economic Affairs Officer - Competition and Consumer Policies Branch, Division on International Trade in Goods and Services and Commodities, Ms Elizabeth Gachuiri told participants that, "Controlling e-commerce promoted fair competition for small or large to have the chance for trading while paying taxes and other levies."

The call was made yesterday in Dar es Salaam during the training for technical staff of the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Zanzibar's Fair Competition Commission (ZFCC) as well as the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT), organised by UNCTAD, for capacity building.

She added, "Again, it gives the room for consumer to issue claims in case the sold products do not meet requirements. In most cases, local e-commerce dealers neither issue contracts nor give receipts, meaning that the consumer has nowhere to claim because no supporting documents."

Ms Gachuiri also encouraged presence of cooperation among Trade Agencies at regional level, the step that will serve in among others, controlling fake goods production and information exchange on how best to maintain business competition in the region.

FCC Executive Director, Dr John Mduma supported the motion, saying whoever presents claims at the Commission should have the supporting documents, for immediate punitive measures against producer or suppliers who dare conflicting people's health and the national economy.

"For instance, we normally tell people that when one purchases and receives the receipt read that 'Once sold, the goods cannot be returned', should immediately report to us because there is something wrong with the sold goods, which can affect the consumer in any way," he said.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Edwin Mhede said globally, competition oversight was an old and a well-established practice, aiming at spurring innovation and safeguarding economies from the negative effects of monopolies.

However, he added, overseeing the competition principles was still evolving in African jurisdictions for the past two decades. In the East African Community (EAC), it is only Tanzania and Kenya, which already have both a Competition Law and Competition Authority (a complete legal and institutional framework for the enforcement of competition law).