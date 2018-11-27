26 November 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Conduct Crime Awareness Campaign Through Radio

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

As part of the Safer Festive Season campaign, police members visited Vhembe FM Studios.

The Thohoyandou Communication Officer Sergeant Dathi accompanied by the Social Crime Prevention coordinator Constable Mukwevho tackled various police related issues and outlined the 16 days of activism against women and children program during the afternoon drive show.

Community members were also cautioned about the following topics:

* Theft out of motor vehicles

* Online/internet shopping

* Missing persons especially children

* Robberies at residents, businessess and any other type of robbery.

South Africa

Bonang Matheba Pays the Taxman, Matter Struck Off from Court Roll

The tax evasion case of TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was struck off the Specialised Commercial Crimes… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.