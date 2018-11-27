South Africa: Limpopo Police Conduct Crime Awareness Campaign Through Radio

press release

As part of the Safer Festive Season campaign, police members visited Vhembe FM Studios.

The Thohoyandou Communication Officer Sergeant Dathi accompanied by the Social Crime Prevention coordinator Constable Mukwevho tackled various police related issues and outlined the 16 days of activism against women and children program during the afternoon drive show.

Community members were also cautioned about the following topics:

* Theft out of motor vehicles

* Online/internet shopping

* Missing persons especially children

* Robberies at residents, businessess and any other type of robbery.