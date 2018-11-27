Cameroon: Lionesses Set to Break the Myth

The national women's football team will play against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first semi-final game at the Accra Sports Stadium today, November 27, 2018.

The 11the edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations is Ghana enters the knockout stage today, November 27, 2018. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first semi-final game at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4:30 p.m. (Cameroon time). The encounter promises to produce a lot of fireworks given the stakes of the competition. Ahead of the encounter the Indomitable Lionesses have strengthened their preparations in order to ensure the best result today. Since their 1-1 draw against the host country Ghana on November 23, 2018 which qualified them for the semi-final, the team is determined to hold firm till the end. Both sides will be seeking for a ticket to the final and securing a place for the 2019 World Cup in France.

At their Alisa Hotel residence in Asylom Down, Accra, yesterday November 26, 2018 the moral of the team was good. The players work according to plan and attention is geared on today's encounter. The Lionesses need a win today in order to secure a ticket for the final and a place for the World Cup. The team had its last training session yesterday November 26, 2018 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra. It was an opportunity for the players and officials to correct the mistakes of the previous matches and give the best performance in today's match.

During the pre-match press conference yesterday, November 26, 2018 the Coach of the National team Joseph Ndoko said the team is well prepared for today's match and that the focus is on the semi-final match. CSKA Moscow striker, Aboudi Onguene Gabrielle said they will play the match like any other match but the only difference being that it is the semi-final match and they need to put in more effort. She said it is a match that they must win to attain their objective. "It will be a tough match, but I think it is Nigeria that will have serious problems," she said.

Concerning the health of the players, coach Ndoko said the players are in good health and fit for today's match. For today's encounter Coach Joseph Ndoko will be counting on the talents of Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Nchout Ajara, amomg others. The top three teams in the competition will qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.