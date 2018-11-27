Malawi: Plan Malawi and Police Advocate Victimized Children's Privacy in the Wake of Social Media

Mzuzu, November 27. Police officers, journalists, teachers and social welfare officers in Mzuzu City, have been trained on how to be discrete with child abuse cases in order to prevent victimised children from abuse.

During the training at St. John of God last wednesday , Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Paul Tembo said there is increase in cases of child abuse being exposed on social media.

"We have noticed that when children get victimised, defilement, for example, there's lack of privacy such that sometimes the issue is publicized on social media. This makes it hard for the victimised children to live freely in society as they get verbal abuses, discrimination and even ridicule, even after the perpetrators have been brought to book," he observed.

Tembo said stakeholders to the meeting were those that have access to the information about the abuses because of the nature of their jobs.

Plan Malawi Programme Manager for the North, Atusaye Nyondo urged the stakeholders to take a leading role in ensuring that children are protected at all costs.

"There's still a lot that needs to be done because, even though there are a lot of measures put in place, we still see children being abused," he said.

Nyondo appreciated the role government is playing particularly on enforcement of the laws on child care and protection.

The training which was orgainised by Mzuzu Police with support from Plan Malawi focused on child laws, case management and reporting on children and other areas.