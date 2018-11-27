27 November 2018

Nigeria: Hearing in President's Impeachment Suit Holds December 17

By Tunji Omofoye

Osogbo — Hearing in the suit seeking the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari was stalled yesterday as counsel to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Uyi Obaihagbon, sought for an adjournment.

The action aiming to compel the National Assembly to begin the process of removing the president from office was instituted by a human right lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, and an activist, Sulaiman Adeniyi.

The pair premised their prayer on the ground that Buhari failed to meet basic requirements of the office through his presentation of alleged fake certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in breach of Section 137(1)(i) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

After entertaining their arguments yesterday, Justice Maurine Onyetenu asked all parties to make their briefs handy before adjourning hearing to December 17.

