Uganda: 30 Suspected Criminals Arrested After Machete Attacks in Mbale

Police in Mbale District have arrested more than 30 suspected criminals after panga-wielding thugs attacked three villages in Mbale municipality, injuring five people and robbing property.

The suspected criminals according to police are behind the attack in the area.

Last week, police arrested other 35 suspected criminals that were terrorizing Mbale municipality residents. The suspects were arraigned before court and charged with theft, robbery, arson among other offences before they were remanded to Malukhu government prison.

Last Wednesday, according to a resident, the machete-wielding thugs raided their villages at about 10pm.

The attacks were carried out mostly in three cells of Nambozo, Wagagai and Bujoloto in Nkoma ward, Northern Division, prompting Police to conduct a major operation in the affected areas.

The Operation dubbed "Clean Mbale 2018" commanded by Mbale DPC, Mr Mathias Turyasingura, follows the last week's attack and cases of house break-in, burglary and theft.

Mr Turyasingura said: "We arrested these suspects because of good co-operation from civilians. They gave us the details regarding the movements of the criminals and their operations and this information helped us to arrest them."