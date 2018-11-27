27 November 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Lansdowne With Date Rape Drugs and Dagga

Gender-based violence and sexual crimes perpetrated against women are matters that are high on the priority list of the Western Cape police.

This priority led us to conduct an intelligence driven operation to intercept a consignment of the date-rape drug, Rohypnol destined for the Cape Town black market. Information at our disposal indicated that the schedule five drug was dispatched from Durban and our investigations resulted in a search operation at a residence in Lansdowne yesterday afternoon.

Two suspects aged 33 and 25 were arrested for being in possession of 200 Rohypnol tablets valued at around R 30 000, dagga plants and products also valued at R 30 000 and cash. Two motor vehicles were also confiscated.

We have reason to believe that the Rohypnol tablets were earmarked for sexual crimes against women. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Wynberg.

