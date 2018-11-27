South Africa: Frittelli Ready for Mauritius Open Defence

Anahita — Defending champion of the Mauritius Open , Dylan Frittelli , says despite missing the cut at the Four Seasons Golf Club at Anahita two years ago, he feels ready to defend the title he won last year at Heritage Golf Club.

"Defending probably doesn't mean anything this week," he quipped.

"I mean, it's a new golf course. I don't know the course too well. I played it two years ago and missed the cut so, I guess, low expectations but hopefully I can play well."

He's not feeling any pressure, however, and with the amount of competitive golf he has played in the last few weeks, Frittelli's hope of clinching this title for the second year in a row is not misplaced.

"It's been a pretty busy run," he said, "From Nedbank through to Dubai and I played the World Cup with Erik van Rooyen last week so I've got some good golf in me. I've been playing well, so I'm definitely tournament ready, I'm not worried about that. It's just a matter of getting used to the conditions."

Weather conditions have proven to be a serious role-player in Mauritius in the past and when Frittelli missed the cut two seasons ago, it was windy at Heritage. Last season, however, the conditions were totally different and Frittelli is aware of the dangers the varying weather conditions might bring this week.

"Wind is normally the factor down here," he noted. "So, hopefully I can deal with the wind and the changing conditions, and hopefully I can play some good golf."

Whatever the results of two seasons ago, Frittelli is ready to play and has a clear idea of what he needs to do to score well around here.

"Driving the ball will be important," he observed. "I remember last year, I hit a few wayward drives and that kind of set me back and caused me to miss the cut. But my driving's been great the last few months so if I can put it in the fairway, and my irons are always really good and my putting and short game is always sharp, so as long as I can hit the fairways, hopefully I can be a force to be reckoned with."

Frittelli has already proven himself a formidable competitor on all major golf tours and a successful title-defence this week will mark a solid start to the new European Tour season.

