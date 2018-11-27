South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Demanding a Bribe

press release

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday, 26 November 2018 for alleged corruption.

This follows an operation by the Polokwane Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit after they followed up on allegations of extortion from a Polokwane business man.

The complainant had applied for a tender that was advertised by the Department of Education to provide security services at different schools around the province.

He claimed he received a call from an individual who alleged to be from the Department of Education and demanded a sizable bribe in order to award the tender.

A sting operation was set up in line with the relevant prescripts and the suspect was arrested for extortion and corruption just outside Polokwane.

The investigation is still ongoing and the suspect will appear at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court of soon.