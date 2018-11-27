Malawi Blames Foreigners for Illegal Mining

Government has put the blame on illegal mining squarely on the feet of foreigners who are accused of hiring Malawians to do the actual mining job.

A director in the ministry of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Joab Salim said Malawians do not have the knowledge and capacity for mining.

"These foreigners are always from Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries who provide expertise in mining and trading of our natural resources," he said.

Salim's comments come barely weeks after the government engaged soldiers from the Malawi Defence Force to chase away illegal miners at Namizimu forest in Mangochi which led to the arrest of 300 illegal miners including foreigners.

Salim said the government wants transparency and accountability in the mining sector to ensure win-win situation for both the government and people on one hand and the miners on the other.