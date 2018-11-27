South Africa: Robber Killed in Police Shootout in Eldos

Four men were arrested and a fifth shot dead in a shootout with police in Eldorado Park on Monday. Three unlicensed firearms were also seized.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, police were responding to a robbery at a post office when they spotted what appeared to be a getaway at around 12:00 on Monday.

"The suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase and a shootout in Klipspruit, Makhubele said.

The police response team, supported by a chopper, followed the vehicle and a shootout between the suspects and the police ensued until Klipspruit West.

"Two suspects were arrested after jumping out of the vehicle and two others while inside the getaway vehicle. One of the arrested suspects died at the scene. It was later established that the vehicle was stolen over the weekend in Johannesburg.

"[The men in custody] will be charged with business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms when they appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court within 48 hours."

Makhubele said police were also searching for a sixth suspect who ran away.

"Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

