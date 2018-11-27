South Africa: Centurion Ready to Make History in Boxing Day Test

Cape Town — In just under a month, history will be made at SuperSport Park in Centurion when the Boxing Day Test (Day of Goodwill) is hosted by the stadium for the first time.

Pakistan will be the visitors, as they and the Proteas kick off what should be a keenly contested series.

The Proteas are looking to create some more golden memories on home soil, after an incredible 2017/18 season against India and Australia.

The series against India was sealed at Centurion, and the home side will want to start off on the right foot against Asia's other biggest attraction.

Pakistan are a very dangerous outfit, as evidenced by their series victory over Australia in the winter.

Their attack will relish playing on South African soil, while their batsmen will also embrace the opportunity to play on surfaces that encourage stroke-play.

"The Boxing Day Test is a massive event for us, and one that we have been looking forward to for months," SuperSport Park CEO Jacques Faul explained.

"It is a chance for us to bring a whole new dimension to this traditional fixture, and hopefully give it a new home. We have a fantastic opposition in Pakistan, and that all bodes well for a truly unforgettable late Christmas present for all of our loyal spectators."

While much of the attention in South Africa is focused on the current Mzansi Super League, preparations are already under way to ensure that Centurion is looking resplendent come December 26.

To make it even more special, there is the tantalising prospect of Dale Steyn breaking the South African Test bowling record on the ground where he first came into prominence.

Source: Sport24