Africa: Malawi Mission in South Africa Holds First Ever Diaspora Conference

Malawians living in South Africa had a rare get-together last Saturday in Johanseburg when the High Commission office hosted the 'AMalawi Conference' to discuss and tackle various issues Malawians face in the rainbow nation.

The conference drew more than 40 organisations across the Malawian community including religious and economic groupings with key interests in the development of Malawian interests. It was co-funded by Khato Civils of Simbi Phiri.

Held under the theme, "Malawi Mission Moving Towards Diaspora Engagement", the conference was also held bring Malawians living in South Africa and other countries together.

The meeting was geared to provide a platform for information sharing with a goal of fostering diaspora engagement on the one hand, as well as discussing challenges faced by different Malawian associations in South Africa on the other hand.

The event was put together in collaboration with Mukuru, one of South Africa-based money transfer companies operating in Malawi.

Charge-de-Affairs, Gloria Bamusi, said the conference has managed to achieve a forward thinking, people-based partnership which is a manifestation of a vision of improving investment capacity of Malawians living in the diaspora as well as validate the work and input that Malawians are adding to the South African economy as a whole.

Celebrating the Malawian footprint, Priscilla Mwasinga, Diaspora Representative, touched on areas of concern as listed by the grouping of Diaspora leaders.

The areas include: unfair practices, border protocol and various concerns of Malawians, matters surrounding immigration, repatriation glitches, access to services as well as speedy attention to paperwork queries as forwarded by deserving law-abiding Malawians.

The event also tackled thorny issues with the membership and leadership of various Malawian communities including AMSA, Malawi Forum, Malawi Business Forum, Flames RSA and MAGSA.

The conference as graced by the President of Zambia Association of South Africa - Ferdinand Simaanya, who stood in solidarity with the Malawian community.

The first ever event of its kind is a pipe dream that has become a reality and was peppered by wonderful musical presentations from up and coming artists such as the flambouyant African Michael Jackson, Ayobe Banda.

Malawians were treated to the sound of musician Lawi whose electric live performance left every heart yearning for Malawi.

Presentations were made by the Malawian Diplomats who included Deputy Consul General, Grinner Gambatula, Duwa Mutharika made a very strong case for the Malawian future and marked the event as a successful first of many.

Mukuru South Africa, Marketing Manager Nthabiseng Makgatho cemented Malawi- Mukuru relations by highlighting how Mukuru facilitates smooth transactions and the interest the financial house has in furthering the mutual Diaspora agendas.

Malawi's vice consul for labour services George Chilonga expressed huge satisfaction from all stakeholders, urging all Malawians to take full advantage of the open-door policy that the Mission is implementing, he thanked partners Mukuru and all participating organisations for their service to Malawi at the end of the colourful event.