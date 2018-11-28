Kenya: Why Gor Mahia Risk Forfeiting Continental Assignment

Chairman Ambrose Rachier pleads with well wishers to come to the rescue of cash strapped club.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are on it again! This time the club is begging for Sh63 million to honour continental assignments.

The annual Sh66 million sponsorship from gaming firm SportPesa is not sufficient to the Kenyan giants as a wholesome amount of to Sh5.5 million per month goes into salaries, according to club chairman Ambrose Rachier.

"We need at least Sh7 million in each continental fixture, we've engaged a number of sponsors and the government too to come on board, especially on air tickets and accommodation out there," Rachier said.

"If you know any sponsor out there you can ask him to come on board," he added during the unveiling of the club's eight new players on Tuesday.

K'Ogalo host Malawi giants Nyasa Big Bullets in the Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg at the MISC Kasarani on Wednesday before the return leg a week later.

The aggregate winner faces the winner between Cameroon side USM de Loum and Nigerian side Lobi Stars in the first round set for mid December with the winner here qualifying for the group stage whose draw will be conducted on December 28 in Cairo, Egypt.