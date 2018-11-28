28 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Atiku Laid Foundation for Corruption Fight - Sugar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, laid the foundation for the fight against corruption in the country, his associate, Abdullahi Sugar, has said.

Sugar who was reacting to the report that corruption fight was not part of the plan of Atiku for the country if elected, said the former vice president played key role in the formation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2003.

Describing Atiku as "the godfather of corruption war in the country", Sugar said the Waziri Adamawa was the one who recommended Nuhu Ribadu as the pioneer Chairman of the EFCC.

"He (Atiku) is the father of corruption fight. It was him that gave the advice that led to the establishment of the EFCC. When it was established, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, gave him the mandate to recommend a serving police officer, and that was how he brought Nuhu Ribadu," he said.

Nigeria

MTN Group May Lose More Executives Amid Crisis

MTN Group may lose more high-ranking executives in the next few months, according to sources familiar with the matter,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.