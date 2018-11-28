Nigeria: Atiku Laid Foundation for Corruption Fight - Sugar

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, laid the foundation for the fight against corruption in the country, his associate, Abdullahi Sugar, has said.

Sugar who was reacting to the report that corruption fight was not part of the plan of Atiku for the country if elected, said the former vice president played key role in the formation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2003.

Describing Atiku as "the godfather of corruption war in the country", Sugar said the Waziri Adamawa was the one who recommended Nuhu Ribadu as the pioneer Chairman of the EFCC.

"He (Atiku) is the father of corruption fight. It was him that gave the advice that led to the establishment of the EFCC. When it was established, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, gave him the mandate to recommend a serving police officer, and that was how he brought Nuhu Ribadu," he said.