Malawi: Ace-Kid Drops 'City Never Sleeps' With Cruz-B

Lilongwe based Hip hop artist known as Ace-Kid has released a collaboration single with Cruz-B titled 'City never sleeps' which is preaching the message of hardworking spirit.

The Concept of the new song is talking of a city where people including the vendors work day and night tirelessly with focus and vision in order to sustain their lives.

The song is expressing the need for people to work hard in generating income taking example of a city where people never sleep.

Ace-Kid said that he contemplated the concept of the song after noticing how the vendors in the cities strive to earn a living.

"I was observing how the vendors in the city of Lilongwe do their everyday activities in town, sometimes they are chased away by the city patrol. However, they do not give up doing their businesses and this gave me a picture that the city never sleep as the vendors work day and night," Ace-Kid noted.

He added that, the new song is the call to the youth to work hard in everything like people of the city that never sleep if they have to remain successful in life.

Ace-Kid said that the song is meant to maintain a positive quote which says that "there is no sweet without sweat" and he says that this is the motivation that encourage that everyone is supposed to work hard to earn a living.

The artist was ventured in the music industry in 2012.

He has released different singles which include; 'Friday vibes' which he featured Congo Blunty and Cruz-B and also 'Simunati' which he featured Lilongwe based music group known as K2B Block.

According to the Artist, the release of the new song 'City never sleeps' is way up towards his music career saying that the song is one the kind which currying powerful massage.

"The release of the new track is positive stride towards my music career and is one of the kinds which have great impact among my fans to develop hardworking spirit which will lead them to a success," Friday vibes hit maker stated.

Asked on why he chose to work with Cruz-B on the new song, Ace Kid said that Cruz composes mature lyrics; hence he was only option for Ace-Kid to work with towards the new project.

The song is enjoying air play on Pentecostal Life (PL) Radio with massive downloads on www.mdundo.com.