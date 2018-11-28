Mozambique: Renamo Official Found Dead in Montepuez District

Maputo — A district delegate of Mozambique's former rebel movement Renamo has been found dead, apparently murdered, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in the independent daily "O Pais".

The body of 35 year old Assane Alfredo, Renamo delegate in Montepuez district was found on Monday floating in the Muatipane river, in Nicuapa village, some 30 kilometres from Montepuez town.

Three days earlier, Alfredo had borrowed a motorbike from the secretary of the Ncoripo neighbourhood in Montepuez, in order to drive over to his farm. He did not return, and on Sunday the neighbourhood secretary reported him missing to the police.

The following day, his lifeless body, stripped of all its clothes, was found in the river. According to the spokesperson for the Cabo Delgado provincial police command, Augusto Guta, the motorbike too was found there.

Guta said drowning is believed to be the cause of Alfredo's death, but the police are also looking for four suspects who may be involved in the crime.

Guta said the police are also investigating possible links between Alfredo's death and the threats he received from other Renamo members immediately after the municipal elections held on 10 October.

Assane was one of the Renamo officials accused of "selling votes" to the ruling Frelimo party. He was beaten up by angry Renamo members who blamed him for Renamo's defeat in Montepuez.

Similar attacks on Renamo officials accused of betraying the party to Frelimo occurred in Mocimboa da Praia, also in Cabo Delgado, and in Chimoio, capital of the central province of Manica.