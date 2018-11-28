Nigeria: 'Many Nigerians Still Unaware of Their HIV Status'

Many Nigerians still do not know their HIV status in spite of the availability of HIV Testing Services (HTS) in the country.

Coordinator of the National AIDS/Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health, Araoye Segilola, said this yesterday in Abuja.

He was speaking on activities planned for the World AIDS Day organised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), in collaboration with UNAIDS. The World AIDS Day is marked on December 1 every year.

Segilola said "Currently only 38% of people living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria know their status, this shows that there is still a 52% gap. In 2017, available data indicate that a total of just over 9 million persons were counselled and tested with 239, 542 testing positive; 136, 987 female and 102, 555 male."

Director General of NACA, Dr Sani Aliyu, said the country has recorded significant improvements in addressing mother to child Transmission of HIV/AIDS

National Coordinator of Network of People living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPHWAN), Victor Omoshehin called for the elimination of all barriers to testing and treatment services in the country inorder to achieve UNAIDS 90-90-90 goals.