Nigeria: Govt Politicising New Minimum Wage - Labour

Yenagoa — The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, says the Federal Government has continued to politicise the agreements reached over the proposed new national minimum wage.

He said the government was operating on denial over the proposed new national minimum wage, while private sector was cooperating on the issue.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State yesterday during the opening session of the 2018 meeting of the joint national public service negotiating council, he said the government's attitude was devoid of genuine interests.

He said: "Private sectors have actually displaced the public sector in industrial relation and collective bargaining role model, our experiences during the negotiations for the new minimum wage showed that the employers in the private sectors are more forthcoming and forthright, moving negotiation forward to mutual acceptable figure, while government continues to live in denial and even stop the conclusion for the negotiation."