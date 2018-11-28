Nigeria: EFCC Denies Receiving N10 Million From Ganduje

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied receiving N10 million donation from the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The EFCC Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, said in Abuja on Tuesday that the story was false and a deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption.

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending story in the social media.

"This is concerning a purported statement credited to the media aide of the Kano State governor to the effect that the Commission got a N10 million donation from the state government.

"For the records, it is a tradition that the EFCC does not receive donations from state governors or government or any individual at that.

"The EFCC, as a reputable anti-graft agency is sponsored by the federal government through budgetary allocation and in some cases, foreign organisations in terms of capacity building.

"It is true that the Commission in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes (ICPC) and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and other stakeholders is organising the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

"Mr Jacob Onu, leader of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon had fortnight ago visited the Commission.

"He informed the Acting Chairman and his management about the marathon which he said is being planned in tandem with the International Anti-Corruption Day which usually comes up on December 9 every year.

"He said it was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and the need for all and sundry to join hands to eradicate it.

"It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of N10 million to the commission.

"The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no state governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the Anti-corruption Marathon project or any other project for that matter," Mr Orilade said. (NAN)