Kenya: Commonwealth Medallist Gicharu Fights Crime in Mukuru Through Boxing

Commonwealth medallist and Olympian Benson Gicharu has embarked on a coaching career and launched a boxing club in Mukuru slums in South B neighbourhood.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Mukuru, wants to churn out boxing stars from the neighbourhood where he started his boxing career in 1998.

Gicharu, the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games flyweight silver medallist, hopes to draw youth away from harmful drugs and crime. "Many youth are involved in crime and abuse of drugs. They are armed and dangerous but I want to see if we can try to disarm them through mentorship programmes."

He is banking on the support of boxing fraternity, corporates and his employer, Kenya Police Service, to run the programmes that will involve regular boxing clinics and tournaments.

The former national bantamweight, who announced his retirement from competitive boxing after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, held a testimonial fight in Mukuru on Sunday. Barefoot and cheered on by adoring fans, Gicharu took on Maurice Ochieng in a dusty makeshift ring and displayed some of his famed skills.

He sent Ochieng sprawling on the black cotton soil as his legion of fans urged him on. Ochieng stood up, shook off the dust and delivered a masterful combination that Gicharu rolling on the floor. The enthusiastic crowd loved every bit of action, whether real or just a scripted show.

"It's really hard fighting on such a surface more so barefoot. But I just wanted to tell the youth that no matter how painful your situation, you can always grow through and prosper," he spoke to Nation Sport.

The police officer was the undisputed national flyweight champion between 2009 and 2012 before switching to bantamweight. Once he again, he ruled this category until last year when he was deposed by Kenya Defence Force' Isaac Meja.

He represented Kenya at the World Championships twice in 2009 and 2013 where he was ranked top eight and at the Africa Games in 2011 and 2015. He won silver at the 2012 Africa Championship besides winning gold at the World Championship qualifiers for the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.

He participated at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games. He won silver at the 2010 Delhi Club Games and bronze four years later in Glasgow. He hanged his gloves after a fruitless outing in Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast early this year.

The pugilist has also gone back to his childhood hobby of creating artistic pieces. "Many people don't know that I am good at drawing and generally art. It's something that I love and I have been doing this since childhood besides boxing," explained Gicharu, a Kenya Police Service officer.

Gicharu is married to Hellen Ngugi and have two daughters; Olympiana, 5, and Joylina Makena, two months old.