Kenya: Why Kahata Could Soon Leave Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia could soon lose their creative midfielder Francis Kahata to Algerian champions CS Constantine, club Chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed.

Arguably Gor's best player last season, the Kenyan international has attracted various offers from the Middle East and across the continent.

The Algerian side, founded in 1898, have offered Kahata a chance to join the team for the second half of the Algeria Ligue 1 that commences on December 29.

"They've invited him to go and negotiate with the club," Rachier said on Monday.

"We've asked Kahata to tell them to write to us because the letter was sent to him and not the club. We are prepared to talk to them and listen to what they've to offer because the player is still on contracted to us," the veteran lawyer added.

"It's was very good of Kahata to bring the letter to me therefore it will also be fair that we don't be cruel and instead consider the offer, if it's of benefit for him or not," outlined Rachier.

"We don't want to create a Walusimbi (Godfrey) situation where the player travelled to the club and we were forced to negotiate with Kaizer Chiefs," he concluded.

Apart from the Algerian side, Kahata has also been linked to Tanzanian side Simba who roped in Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere from K'Ogalo in June.

Kahata could move in June as a free agent when his contract with Gor Mahia expires if the Algerian giants maintain interest.

Should the move materialise, Kenneth Muguna -who has made a return to the club this transfer window - will be the perfect replacement for Kahata.

Kahata's away goal in a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United of South Africa on April 18 sent Gor to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in about 31 years.

Club Sportif Constantine clinched their second Algerian title in the 2017/18 campaign. They currently sit eighth on the 16-team log on 19 points after the first leg.

They host their matches at the 45,000-seater Mohamed Hamlaoui stadium.