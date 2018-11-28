Kenya: Ex-MP Basil Criticos Fences Off Historic Site, Causing Uproar

Tourism stakeholders are up in arms following the fencing off of a historic battlefield in Taita-Taveta County by a former MP.

Mr Basil Criticos, a former Taveta MP, erected an electric fence around Salaita Hill in August.

During the centenary celebrations to mark the end of World War I last week, a delegation that had planned to visit the site was denied access after they found the entrance closed.

The county was at the centre of the war between German and British forces from 1914-1918. Historian James Wilson had to brief the guests along Voi-Mwatate highway.

The event secretariat tried to call the former MP but his mobile phone numbers did not go through.

British High Commissioner Nick Hailey and his German counterpart Annette Gunter were among the high-profile guests at the three-day event.

Mr Criticos made good his threat not to allow the delegation to visit the site after the secretariat failed to involve him in planning the event.

Kenya Tourism Federation chairperson Mohammed Hersi said the government should repossess the land to allow tourists to access the historic hill.