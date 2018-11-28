27 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nacada to Push for 'Muguka' Ban Amid Rising Concern Over Its Effects

By Charles Lwanga

An anti-drug abuse lobby wants Muguka banned in the country.

The National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) chief executive Victor Okioma said the ban will help address the drug abuse menace affecting millions of youths.

Mr Okioma said statistics show Muguka and alcohol abuse are among key substances that have ruined the lives of the youth.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting rehabilitation centres in Malindi, Mr Okioma, who was accompanied by board members and Nacada regional director George Karisa, said the stimulant has adversely affected the youth.

"Contrary to the belief that Coast region is dominated by cocaine and heroin abuse, we have realised that Muguka, alcohol and bhang are now leading, and their effects are obvious," said Mr Okioma.

He said the anti-drug abuse agency will meet other stakeholders in the country to brainstorm how to push for the ban of harmful drugs including the stimulant.

"Let us join hands and discourage our people especially youths from takings these drugs...once one is addicted it has a long-term recovery.

This comes as local leaders led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also called for ban on muguka.

Mombasa ward representatives in August proposed a ban on the sale and consumption of muguka due to its abuse by minors and the youth.

The Samburu County government this month moved to ban sale of muguka and miraa in Maralal town.

Officials blamed unruly Probox vehicles used to transport the addictive plants for creating chaos in the area.

Nacada is mandated to carry out public education on alcohol and drug abuse in collaboration with other public or private bodies.

